Ali Fazal How His Perception Towards Life & Cinema Changed After Arrival Of His Baby Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, in a promo of actor and host Shekhar Suman's show 'Shekhar Tonite', was seen talking about the transformation in his life that came with fatherhood.

Ali Fazal, on the show, appeared in an entirely different light in the third episode of the show.

During the conversation, when Shekhar Suman asked him,“How is life?” Ali responded with a perspective that instantly turned him emotional and poetic.

Speaking about becoming a father, the actor shared how his understanding of life, cinema, and even human emotions had now completely changed after the arrival of his daughter.

Talking about fatherhood, Ali Fazal said,“I think life has changed completely, 360 degrees. Fatherhood is definitely something that, no matter how much you talk about it, no matter what you say, it sounds cliché but it is as pure as it gets.”

He added,“The basic difference is the way I perceive the world now, and even cinema. Whenever I look at my daughter... if there's a child playing in the middle of a drawing room, everyone's attention automatically goes there. And this has always been my observation. Why does that happen? Because their instinct is so pure, and it is so much in sync with the rhythm of nature.”

The actor then beautifully connected children with cinema and storytelling, saying,“Every thought changes just with a blink. It's like an edit she would blink, and everything would change. It's simple, and I thought, wow... this is total focus. It's pure cinema because it's unpredictable. And it's cute, and it creates its own music, its own world around it... and sometimes very loud too.”