New Leadership A Positive Step: Cong Leaders Back Shivakumar For K'taka CM Post

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Karnataka politics witnessed a major development on Thursday after senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah confirmed that he would step down as Chief Minister, bringing an end to the prolonged leadership tussle within the party over the state's top post.

The announcement also put to rest months of speculation surrounding the power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar that had frequently dominated political discussions and at times threatened to overshadow the functioning of the government in the state.

Siddaramaiah also confirmed that Shivakumar would succeed him, paving the way for a leadership transition within the Karnataka Congress.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Congress MLA, Vijay Wadettiwar, said the transition was linked to earlier discussions within the party before the elections.

“Before the elections, there were some discussions, and this is all related to that. Siddaramaiah is a very senior and respected leader in our party. He will be given due respect in the party, as he has made a significant contribution and has done good work as Chief Minister,” Wadettiwar said.

He further added,“In this situation, bringing in new leadership and youth leadership while respecting senior leaders and giving them good positions and opportunities to work, is a positive step.”

Supporters of Shivakumar also expressed enthusiasm over the expected change in leadership. Karnataka Sena Pade District President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda said prayers were offered for Shivakumar to become the next Chief Minister.

“We offered prayers and broke coconuts, praying for D.K. Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister. After Siddaramaiah's resignation, D.K. Shivakumar, who has served the Congress party for the last 40 years, now has the opportunity to become the Chief Minister. We prayed to Lord Ganapati for him to become a good CM,” Gowda said.

Congress workers also appeared upbeat about the leadership transition. Party worker Uma Shankar expressed confidence that Shivakumar would soon take oath as Chief Minister.

“D.K. Shivakumar will surely take oath as Chief Minister, and we are going to celebrate it on a grand scale,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held a breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru. The meeting assumed significance amid growing political developments and heightened speculation over the change in leadership.

Shivakumar, who is widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders for the Chief Minister's post, arrived at the residence accompanied by several Cabinet ministers and senior Congress leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah.