Bihar: Fire Guts Coach Of Jaynagar-Udhna Express At Madhubani Stn

Fire broke out in the empty coaches of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at the Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar on Thursday.

The train was at Platform No 3 at Madhubani Station, undergoing shunting operations, when the incident occurred. The affected coach was completely gutted in the blaze, triggering panic at the station. Officials said the train operates between Udhna and Jaynagar. The fire broke out while the train was stationary at the platform.

Investigation Underway

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Samastipur Division, Jyoti Prakash Mishra, said, "Officials from all five departments, Safety, Electrical, Operations, and Security, will examine every single aspect of the matter. We have taken into account all the feedback received; we have spoken with the general public, and we have also interacted with our own employees who were present at the site."

An investigation is underway into the incident, including the possibility of involvement of anti-social elements and other angles. Coincidentally, in 2022, five coaches of the Swatantrata Senani Express stationed on the same platform were also caught in a fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)