Karnataka Congress Hails Unity As DK Shivakumar Set To Become New CM

Karnataka Congress on Thursday hailed the unity in the state leadership as the state braces for an imminent leadership change. In a heartfelt post on X, the state Congress shared images of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar touching the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the duo cordially hugging each other, as a sign of the transition that the state is likely to witness.

The party affirmed its commitment to serving the public of the state. "That day, this day, forever... Unity is our strength! Public service is our eternal commitment!" the Karnataka Congress wrote in the post. ಅಂದು, ಇಂದು, ಎಂದೆಂದು... ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟೇ ನಮ್ಮ ಶಕ್ತಿ! ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಜನಸೇವೆಯೇ ನಮ್ಮ ಬದ್ಧತೆ! twitter/6WF5osxCJh - Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 28, 2026

Leadership Transition Heats Up in Bengaluru

As per reports, Siddarmaiah is likely to announce his resignation as CM post the breakfast meeting with DK Shivakumar tipped to take over.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian Youth Congress performed a puja at Shri Sharana Basaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi, demanding that Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge be made the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier, Shivakumar arrived at Siddaramaiah's residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru amid speculations of leadership change and the elevation of Shivakumar to the CM post.

Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security.

A Decision Months in the Making

The meeting comes as conversations over a potential leadership transition have resurfaced intermittently over the past several months, despite repeated assertions from the party leadership dismissing such reports.

There has been constant speculation over the elevation of DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

Earlier today, sweets were distributed outside Shivakumar's residence in anticipation of him becoming the next Karnataka CM.

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it, according to sources. (ANI)

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