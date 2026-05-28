Forbes Names SILK THE RICH's Kodai Takahashi To 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 In Retail & Ecommerce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Forbes has named Kodai Takahashi, Co-Founder and CEO of SILK THE RICH USA, to its prestigious 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2026 in the Retail & Ecommerce category. Selected from thousands of nominations by a panel of world-class judges, Takahashi is recognized for building one of Japan's fastest-growing premium haircare brands into a global operation - all before the age of 27.

The story behind SILK THE RICH is not just about beauty - it is about revival. Silk was once Japan's most powerful export industry, commanding global markets for centuries. Today, the Tomioka Silk Mill in Gunma Prefecture stands as the world's only UNESCO World Heritage Site dedicated to silk production, a monument to that legacy. Takahashi is betting that legacy still has a future. Partnering with one of Japan's most storied silk producers, Kodai Takahashi built SILK THE RICH around a proprietary silk nanofiber technology - one of the most biocompatible materials known to science - and brought it to a $120 billion global haircare market that has rarely seen anything like it.

"Silk is one of Japan's proudest traditional industries. Two hundred years ago, it was one of Japan's largest markets - Japanese silk was used the world over, a legacy embodied today by the Tomioka Silk Mill, the world's only UNESCO World Heritage Site dedicated to silk. We carry that lineage forward. Our mission is to bring silk - one of the most biocompatible materials known to humanity - into the daily lives of people around the world. And beyond silk, we hope to bring Japan's hidden treasures to a global stage."

- Kodai Takahashi, Co-Founder & CEO, SILK THE RICH USA

The numbers behind Kodai Takahashi's ambition are hard to ignore. SILK THE RICH has achieved 58,266% cumulative revenue growth over three years, earned the #1 position in the haircare category at Don Quijote for ten consecutive months, won the VOGUE Best Shampoo & Conditioner award, and now reaches consumers across 189 countries and more than 10,000 stores worldwide. In Japan, the brand has an industry-leading 91% repeat purchase rate.

Now operating out of Los Angeles, Kodai Takahashi is executing a full U.S. market expansion - placing SILK THE RICH products across Japanese-American retail networks including Tokyo Central and Nijiya Market, while building a parallel presence on TikTok Shop and other social commerce platforms. A Series B fundraising round is targeted for late 2026.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list annually recognizes 300 of the most influential young entrepreneurs and innovators across the Asia-Pacific region. The 2026 Class marks the list's ninth year. Past alumni include Melanie Perkins of Canva, Harshil Mathur of Razorpay, and members of global K-pop group BTS. The Retail & Ecommerce category was judged by Eric Gnock Fah (Co-Founder, Klook), Kishin RK (Founder & CEO, RB Capital), and Allan Zeman (Founder, Lan Kwai Fong Group).

About SILK THE RICH USA

SILK THE RICH USA is the American subsidiary of a Japanese premium haircare brand built on proprietary silk nanofiber technology. Partnered with one of Japan's most storied silk producers, the brand delivers clinically-inspired formulations rooted in centuries of Japanese silk heritage. Products are available across the U.S. through select Japanese-American retailers and digital channels. For more information, visit .