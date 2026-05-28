'Shimla-Like Cooling': Taxi Driver's Viral Desi AC Jugaad Leaves Internet Amazed During Heatwave (WATCH)

A taxi driver's creative“desi jugaad” to tackle the intense summer heat has taken social media by storm, with passengers praising the unique cooling setup for delivering what they described as“Shimla-like cooling.” The viral video has now sparked widespread admiration online, with many users applauding the driver's innovation and practicality during the ongoing heatwave conditions across several parts of India.

According to reports, the taxi driver modified his vehicle using a homemade cooling arrangement designed to make passengers more comfortable despite soaring temperatures. The unusual setup reportedly involved a low-cost cooling hack attached near the vehicle's air-conditioning vents, dramatically improving airflow and cooling inside the cab.

The viral clip showed passengers reacting with surprise and amusement as chilled air circulated through the taxi. Social media users were quick to praise the driver's ingenuity, with many calling it a perfect example of India's famous“jugaad” culture - finding smart and affordable solutions to everyday problems.

❄️ Delhi की 45–50°C गर्मी में भी Shimla जैसी cooling? Taxi का AC दोपहर में बिल्कुल cooling नहीं दे रहा था, फिर condenser पर water spray का desi jugaad लगाया गया आपको ये jugaad कैसा लगा - engine के लिए सही है या नहीं? twitter/OQEo0fDnIN

- Nightmare of Haters (@imTrueIndia1) May 25, 2026

One user commented,“This is better than some expensive cab AC systems.” Another joked,“Bro turned the taxi into Shimla on wheels.” Several others said the driver deserved appreciation for thinking creatively during extreme weather conditions.

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The video gained traction at a time when many Indian cities are battling severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing dangerous levels in several regions. The rising heat has led to growing discussions online about public comfort, commuting challenges and affordable cooling solutions for daily travel.

Many users also highlighted how app-based cab services often struggle with weak air-conditioning during peak summer afternoons, making the driver's innovative setup even more relatable for commuters. Some social media users even suggested that such low-cost cooling hacks could become popular among commercial drivers if adapted safely.

The incident once again showcased how simple improvisation and practical thinking often capture the imagination of internet users. The viral reaction reflected widespread appreciation for resourcefulness, especially when it helps improve everyday experiences without expensive technology.

As the video continues circulating online, the taxi driver's“desi AC hack” has become the latest internet sensation, earning praise for bringing relief, humour and creativity together during India's scorching summer season.

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