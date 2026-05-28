Venkatesh Iyer Headlines Indore Pink Panthersâ€TM Squad For MPL T20 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, May 28 (IANS) Indore Pink Panthers have announced their squad for the next edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Cup. The team also includes all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, whose exceptional batting form in the IPL 2026 season will boost the Panthersâ€TM batting strength and power.

Director Sandeep Jain of Indore Pink Panthers, owned by Moira Group, expressed his support for the squad and stated, â€œWe have assembled a squad that strikes the right balance between experienced players and exciting young talent. There is a lot of energy and confidence in the group, and we are looking forward to playing a positive brand of cricket this season. The MPL has emerged as a major platform for players to showcase their abilities. The tournament has also played an important role in discovering new talent from across Madhya Pradesh.â€

Indore Pink Panthers will face Bhopal Leopards in the evening match at Holkar Stadium on June 4 to kick off the tournament.

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Cup's new season starts on June 3, with the Gwalior Cheetahs competing against the Ujjain Falcons in the first menâ€TMs match. This game will also be held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

MPL 2026 will be the largest edition to date, featuring 10 menâ€TMs teams and five womenâ€TMs franchises.

The men's tournament has expanded with three new teams: Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles, joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards. The lineup also includes Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The womenâ€TMs competition has expanded with the addition of Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Indore Pink Panthers Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Aayaam Verma, Akash Rajawat, Anvesh Chawla, Atharv Joshi, Karan Tahliyani, Lucky Mishra, Mehfooz Patel, Roshan Kewat, Saransh Bhargava, Saransh Surana, Shivam Shukla, Shubham Rathore, Siddharth Patidar, Sidhant Agravwal, Vishnu Bhardwaj