Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 138 Out Of 147 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegra.

Starting at 18:30 on Wednesday, May 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile fired from the airspace over Russia's Lipetsk region, as well as 147 strike drones, including Shahed UAVs (some jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones launched from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:00 on Thursday, May 28, Ukraine's air defense destroyed or suppressed 138 enemy drones.

Hits by the Kinzhal missile and nine strike UAVs were recorded at seven locations. Debris from downed targets fell at six locations.

Ukrainian drones strike Nebo-SV radar, Buk-M2 air defense command vehicle, enemy warehouses

As reported by Ukrinform, a residential building and an infrastructure facility were damaged in the Odesa region during a Russian drone attack overnight on May 28.