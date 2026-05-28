Tajikistan Outlines Outcomes Of Global Water Conference In Dushanbe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action“Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028 has concluded in Dushanbe, bringing together around 2,500 participants from 110 countries, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

Speaking at a press conference summarizing the conference results, Prime Minister of Tajikistan and Chairman of the National Organizing Committee Kokhir Rasulzoda said that Dushanbe had served as a global platform for discussing key issues on the water and climate agenda, strengthening international cooperation, and promoting joint action in sustainable water resources management.

According to him, particular attention during the conference was given to advancing the goals of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” and accelerating progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 in preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Discussions focused on integrated water resources management, access to water and sanitation, regional and transboundary cooperation, as well as the expansion of partnerships aimed at implementing the global water agenda.

Participants also reviewed the implementation of voluntary commitments, financing mechanisms, the introduction of technologies and innovations, and the links between water issues, climate change, sustainable development, ecosystems, and UN multilateral processes.

Kokhir Rasulzoda noted that special emphasis was placed on inclusive approaches and broader participation of women, youth, the scientific community, the private sector, and other stakeholders in advancing the international water agenda.

The conference program included a youth forum, a women and water resources forum, and a private sector forum focused on Africa, alongside a special exhibition showcasing modern technologies, scientific developments, innovative solutions, and best practices in water management.

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