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C.M. Yogi Adityanath Reviewed Progress Of Operating 500 Electric Buses In Noida, Greater Noida & YEIDA Region
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 28th, 2026: Preparations have intensified to provide modern public transport facilities to passengers with the upcoming operation of Jewar International Airport. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the availability of 110 electric buses in the initial phase for connectivity to Noida International Airport.
While chairing the fourth meeting of the State Transformation Commission on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of operating 500 electric buses in Noida, Greater Noida and the YEIDA region. He said, "The public transport system should be fully strengthened before the proposed flight operations beginning from June 15."
During the meeting, the Chief Minister also stressed the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state. Officials informed that around 15.5 lakh electric vehicles are currently registered in the state and a target has been set to develop 10,000 charging stations by 2030. So far, around 2,500 charging stations have become operational.
Reviewing the proposed expressway projects, the Chief Minister said, "Better connectivity would provide fresh momentum to industrial development, investment and employment generation."
He directed officials to speed up land acquisition and exchange-related works. It was informed in the meeting that around 55 percent land has already been acquired for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway. The Chief Minister directed that the necessary land acquisition for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway and Jhansi Link Expressway should be completed by the end of June.
It was also informed that the alignment of the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway has been approved and the land acquisition action plan is being prepared.
The Chief Minister said that unnecessary delay in investment-related projects would not be accepted. He directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of pending matters and maintain continuous dialogue with investors. It was informed in the meeting that possession has been obtained for 301 hectares out of the required 323 hectares for the Multi Modal Logistic Hub. The last date for tender submission for developer selection has been extended till July 6, 2026.
Similarly, 144 hectares out of 200 hectares required for the Multi Modal Transport Hub have been made available, while the process for acquiring the remaining land is underway.
Describing the model building byelaws for industrial development authorities as an important foundation for an investment-friendly system, the Chief Minister said, "Building approval procedures should be made simpler, more transparent and time-bound."
Reviewing the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, he directed that adequate human resources should be provided for effective implementation of schemes at the rural level. It was informed that the selection process for 40 out of 136 vacant posts at the state level has been completed, while advertisements have been issued for the remaining 96 posts. Recruitment for 360 vacant posts at district and block levels is also underway.
Reviewing the proposed Seed Park and Textile Park projects in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that, "These projects should be rapidly advanced by linking them with the state's agricultural and industrial development."
It was informed in the meeting that discussions have been held with international institutions and major seed companies regarding the Seed Park project and consensus has been reached on further action.
Reviewing Defence Corridor projects, the Chief Minister said that necessary support should be provided to investors to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of defence manufacturing. Officials informed that Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 125 crore in the Aligarh Defence Node. The Technical Evaluation Committee and Land Allotment Committee have already recommended the proposal and further process is underway.
Reviewing the proposed Agriculture Export Hub near Jewar International Airport and the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao, the Chief Minister said, "Modern processing and export facilities should be developed to connect agriculture and fisheries-based products with global markets."
It was informed that 50 acres of land are required for the Agri Export Hub, out of which 29 acres have already been identified. Similarly, 60 acres of land has been identified for the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao, where facilities related to fish processing, feed plant, packaging and exports will be developed.
Reviewing the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana, the Chief Minister said that schemes should be made more effective to connect youth with self-employment and entrepreneurship.
Moreover, reviewing projects proposed under the Urban Challenge Fund, he said that development of modern urban infrastructure should be given top priority in view of rapid urbanisation.
During the meeting of the State Transformation Commission, the Chief Minister directed that projects included under 'CM Samiksha' (CM Review) should be treated with top priority. He said that a special cell should be formed in the Chief Minister's Office to ensure regular monitoring of these projects.
While chairing the fourth meeting of the State Transformation Commission on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of operating 500 electric buses in Noida, Greater Noida and the YEIDA region. He said, "The public transport system should be fully strengthened before the proposed flight operations beginning from June 15."
During the meeting, the Chief Minister also stressed the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state. Officials informed that around 15.5 lakh electric vehicles are currently registered in the state and a target has been set to develop 10,000 charging stations by 2030. So far, around 2,500 charging stations have become operational.
Reviewing the proposed expressway projects, the Chief Minister said, "Better connectivity would provide fresh momentum to industrial development, investment and employment generation."
He directed officials to speed up land acquisition and exchange-related works. It was informed in the meeting that around 55 percent land has already been acquired for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway. The Chief Minister directed that the necessary land acquisition for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway and Jhansi Link Expressway should be completed by the end of June.
It was also informed that the alignment of the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway has been approved and the land acquisition action plan is being prepared.
The Chief Minister said that unnecessary delay in investment-related projects would not be accepted. He directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of pending matters and maintain continuous dialogue with investors. It was informed in the meeting that possession has been obtained for 301 hectares out of the required 323 hectares for the Multi Modal Logistic Hub. The last date for tender submission for developer selection has been extended till July 6, 2026.
Similarly, 144 hectares out of 200 hectares required for the Multi Modal Transport Hub have been made available, while the process for acquiring the remaining land is underway.
Describing the model building byelaws for industrial development authorities as an important foundation for an investment-friendly system, the Chief Minister said, "Building approval procedures should be made simpler, more transparent and time-bound."
Reviewing the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, he directed that adequate human resources should be provided for effective implementation of schemes at the rural level. It was informed that the selection process for 40 out of 136 vacant posts at the state level has been completed, while advertisements have been issued for the remaining 96 posts. Recruitment for 360 vacant posts at district and block levels is also underway.
Reviewing the proposed Seed Park and Textile Park projects in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that, "These projects should be rapidly advanced by linking them with the state's agricultural and industrial development."
It was informed in the meeting that discussions have been held with international institutions and major seed companies regarding the Seed Park project and consensus has been reached on further action.
Reviewing Defence Corridor projects, the Chief Minister said that necessary support should be provided to investors to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of defence manufacturing. Officials informed that Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 125 crore in the Aligarh Defence Node. The Technical Evaluation Committee and Land Allotment Committee have already recommended the proposal and further process is underway.
Reviewing the proposed Agriculture Export Hub near Jewar International Airport and the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao, the Chief Minister said, "Modern processing and export facilities should be developed to connect agriculture and fisheries-based products with global markets."
It was informed that 50 acres of land are required for the Agri Export Hub, out of which 29 acres have already been identified. Similarly, 60 acres of land has been identified for the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao, where facilities related to fish processing, feed plant, packaging and exports will be developed.
Reviewing the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana, the Chief Minister said that schemes should be made more effective to connect youth with self-employment and entrepreneurship.
Moreover, reviewing projects proposed under the Urban Challenge Fund, he said that development of modern urban infrastructure should be given top priority in view of rapid urbanisation.
During the meeting of the State Transformation Commission, the Chief Minister directed that projects included under 'CM Samiksha' (CM Review) should be treated with top priority. He said that a special cell should be formed in the Chief Minister's Office to ensure regular monitoring of these projects.
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