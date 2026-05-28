CM Siddaramaiah Announces Resignation In Breakfast Meeting, DK Shivakumar Likely Next Karnataka CM

In a significant political development that could reshape Karnataka's leadership landscape, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly decided to resign from his post, bringing what is being described as the biggest political drama of the decade closer to an end. According to information from an important breakfast meeting of ministers held today, Siddaramaiah is said to have formally communicated his decision to step down on his own accord. The meeting is believed to have marked a crucial turning point, with senior leaders discussing the future course of leadership transition in the state.

Sources indicate that the Chief Minister will proceed to Raj Bhavan at 3 pm today to submit his resignation letter. In case the Governor is unavailable, he is expected to hand over the resignation to the Governor's secretary. The entire process is being described as smooth and in line with instructions from the party high command, indicating an organised and amicable transfer of power.