Education Ministry Launches New Digital Services To Enhance Private Education Sector
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched an updated package of specialised electronic platforms and digital services aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of the country's private education sector.
The ministry, represented by the Private Education Affairs Sector, announced that the new and upgraded services are now available through its digital portal, with many new key initiatives.
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