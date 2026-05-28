MTX Solutions Acquires Swift Works Assets To Strengthen Capability Assurance And Operational Readiness

MTX Solutions Ltd (“MTX Solutions”) has announced the acquisition of the assets of Swift Works, a UK consultancy specialising in defence technology adoption, combat air, and the qualification and certification of complex capabilities.

The acquisition strengthens MTX Solutions' ability to support advanced systems throughout the full capability lifecycle, from concept development and modelling & simulation through to testing, assurance, qualification, and operational readiness.

As defence increasingly shifts toward software-defined capability, modelling & simulation, synthetic environments, and data-driven engineering are becoming central to how complex systems are designed, tested, validated, and deployed. The integration of Swift Works enhances MTX Solutions' ability to combine strategic operational insight with agile engineering delivery across high-consequence and mission-critical environments.

Swift Works brings significant expertise in capability assurance, certification pathways, operational integration, and defence technology adoption, complementing MTX Solutions' growing strengths across advanced software engineering, synthetic environments, and Defence Technology as a Service (DefTaaS).

Jamie Campbell COO of MTX Solutions, said:

“Modern defence capability increasingly depends on software, simulation, and the ability to validate complex systems rapidly and confidently.

Swift Works strengthens our ability to ensure systems are not only engineered effectively, but also understood, assured, and ready for operational deployment.

Bringing together strategic consultancy expertise with agile engineering delivery creates a stronger sovereign pathway from concept through to operational capability.”

The acquisition supports MTX Solutions' wider sovereign and IP-neutral delivery model, enabling government, prime contractors, and advanced technology organisations to access independent expertise alongside secure, scalable engineering capability delivered by experienced NSV-cleared teams.

By combining operational understanding, systems thinking, and advanced digital engineering, MTX Solutions continues to strengthen its ability to support complex programmes across defence, simulation, games, and advanced technology sectors.

The integration also enhances MTX Solutions' ability to support organisations adopting emerging digital engineering approaches, including simulation-led development, synthetic testing, AI-enabled systems, and iterative capability validation.

This acquisition represents another key step in MTX Solutions' strategy to build sovereign UK engineering capability and deliver trusted Defence Technology as a Service.

About MTX Solutions

MTX Solutions is a sovereign UK digital engineering-led company delivering advanced software systems, modelling & simulation, synthetic environments, and Defence Technology as a Service (DefTaaS) across defence, simulation, games, and high-consequence industries.

Operating as an IP-neutral partner, MTX Solutions combines expertise from defence, simulation, and advanced games engineering to deliver secure, scalable, high-performance systems for complex operational environments.

For further information, please contact:

MTX Solutions Ltd

Email: [email protected]

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