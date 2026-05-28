Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Holding(S) In Company


2026-05-28 02:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
ICG PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Societe Generale
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
26-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.980607 0.070804 5.051411 14315375
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.911880 0.066311 4.978191

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 14114721 4.980607
Sub Total 8.A 14114721 4.980607%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Contract For Difference 25/02/2028 25/02/2028 Cash 29275 0.010330
Contract For Difference 02/05/2029 02/05/2029 Cash 145930 0.051494
Contract For Difference 01/12/2027 01/12/2027 Cash 25000 0.008822
Contract For Difference 31/12/2026 31/12/2026 Cash 449 0.000158
Sub Total 8.B2 200654 0.070804%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 27-May-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom


MENAFN28052026004107003653ID1111177111



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search