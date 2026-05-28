ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

ASTA Energy Solutions AG reports strong Q1 2026 results, benefiting from accelerating market dynamics and strong commercial momentum (news with additional features)

28.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASTA Energy Solutions AG reports strong Q1 2026 results, benefiting from accelerating market dynamics and strong commercial momentum Oed (Austria), 28 May 2026 – ASTA Energy Solutions AG (the“Company” or“ASTA”), a global, vertically integrated producer of high-performance copper-based solutions, which are embedded in the heart of modern energy systems, powering mid- to high-voltage transformers, industrial generators, and the expanding network of data centers, today announces its Q1 2026 results. The first quarter of 2026 was characterized by strong operational performance, significant margin expansion and continued commercial momentum, further strengthening ASTA's position at the center of the global energy transition and the ongoing modernization of energy infrastructure worldwide. Highlights

Net sales reached EUR 196.4 million (+15.3% yoy), whereby net ‐ value sales [1] including change in finished and unfinished goods increased to EUR 46.4 million (+35.7% yoy), supported by sustained demand in ASTA's core markets within the global transformer and generator industry.

Adjusted EBITDA [2] rose to EUR 17.2 million (+68.6% yoy), with the margin on net sales expanding to 8.8% (Q1 2025: 6.0%) and the margin on net-value sales expanding to 37.1% (Q1 2025: 29.8%), driven by pricing momentum, volume growth and operational leverage.

Net income grew to EUR 6.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.9 million), supported by both higher operating profitability and an improved financial result. This translated into robust earnings per share (EPS) growth, rising from EUR 0.09 in Q1 2025 to EUR 0.49 in Q1 2026.

Free cash flow [3] improved to EUR 12.1 million (+365.4% yoy) reflecting strong operational performance and disciplined CapEx timing.

Net cash position of EUR 38.6 million as of 31 March 2026 (vs. net debt of EUR 56.6 million at year-end 2025), following successful IPO execution. Guidance 2026 of net sales of >EUR 790 million (copper price assumption based on $11,500 per metric ton), net-value sales of >EUR 170 million and an adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for non-recurring IPO preparation costs) of EUR55–59 million re-confirmed. In the first quarter of 2026, ASTA delivered a strong operational and financial performance, driven by favorable market dynamics and continued high utilization across all regions. Net sales increased to EUR 196.4 million, representing robust year‐on‐year growth and confirming the continued strength of ASTA's market position. Net-value sales, which exclude material costs passed through to customers, combined with changes in finished and unfinished goods, increased significantly by 35.7% year-on-year to EUR 46.4 million. This was supported by strong customer demand, favorable pricing dynamics, and high production utilization. The change in finished and unfinished goods increased to EUR 21.5 million, compared to EUR 6.2 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to ramp-ups of the production facilities in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as China. This strong top-line development translated into a substantial improvement in earnings quality. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 68.6% to EUR 17.2 million. The EBITDA margin on net sales increased to 8.8%, compared to 6.0% in Q1 2025, while the EBITDA margin on net-value sales increased to 37.1%, compared to 29.8% in Q1 2025. This improvement was driven by a combination of increased pricing power, higher sales volumes and greater operational efficiency. Net income increased significantly to EUR 6.3 million, compared to EUR 0.9 million in Q1 2025, reflecting both the improved operating performance and a more favorable financial result following the optimized post‐IPO financing structure. Alongside growth in net income, earnings per share (EPS) rose to EUR 0.49, compared to EUR 0.09 in Q1 2025. Alongside margin expansion, ASTA continued to invest into its global platform. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 5.1 million in Q1 2026, with investment activity intentionally weighted towards the later part of the year following the timing of the IPO. In line with the planned CapEx phasing, free cash flow increased to EUR 12.1 million, corresponding to a cash conversion of approximately 70%, underlining the strong cash-generative nature of ASTA's business model. At the same time, trade working capital increased to EUR 83.2 million, primarily driven by higher inventory levels as part of proactive supply chain management, the continued ramp-up of recycling activities in Brazil and the impact of higher copper prices. The successful completion of the IPO in January 2026 materially strengthened ASTA's financial profile. As of 31 March 2026, the Company reported a net cash position of EUR 38.6 million, reflecting IPO proceeds and capital discipline. Strategically, ASTA continued to build on its strong commercial momentum. The Company secured additional long-term agreements with key global OEMs, including Prolec GE Vernova and Ganz Electric, and further strengthened its relationship with Siemens Energy through an advanced long-term extension of the underlying long-term agreement until 2032. At the same time, ASTA has already started to deploy IPO proceeds into targeted capacity expansion initiatives, including projects in India and China as well as ongoing ramp-ups in its production facilities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, all aimed at supporting future growth. Commenting on the results, Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, said:“We have started 2026 with strong momentum. The combination of solid top-line growth, significant margin expansion and ongoing commercial progress reflects both the strength of our business model and the favorable market environment. Demand across our core markets remains robust, and we are actively translating this into long-term partnerships and targeted capacity expansion.” CFO Daniela Klauser added:“Our first-quarter results clearly demonstrate the scalability and cash-generative nature of ASTA's business model. The strong margin expansion, combined with robust cash conversion, highlights our ability to translate growth into sustainable earnings. Following the IPO, our strengthened balance sheet provides us with the flexibility to execute our growth strategy with discipline while continuing to optimize our financial structure.” Looking ahead, ASTA expects continued solid business performance for the remainder of 2026 and therefore re-confirms its full-year guidance. The Company anticipates net sales of >EUR 790 million, net‐value sales of >EUR 170 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55–59 million, reflecting continued strong demand and further growth. A live webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST, hosted by CEO Karl Schäcke and CFO Daniela Klauser. Participants can register in advance to receive individual access details: [click here]. The presentation will be published shortly before the event in the investor section of ASTA's website.

[1] Net-value sales is not an IFRS financial measure. Net-value sales are calculated based on net sales minus cost of materials (which are passed through directly to the customer), supplies and services. This measure is relevant for the Company because it shows the net-value portion of net sales generated by the ASTA group. [2] Adj. EBITDA is not an IFRS financial measure. It is calculated as result for the period before interest income and interest income expenses, other financial income and other financial expenses, income tax benefit (expenses) and depreciation and amortization adjusted for non-recurring IPO preparation costs (Q1 2026: ~€2.6 million). No adjustments were made to EBITDA in Q1 2025. [3] Free cash flow is not an IFRS financial measure. It is calculated as adjusted EBITDA minus acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment. Press contact:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-Mail: ...

Investor relations contact:

Phone: +43 664 808 055 00

E-Mail: ... About ASTA Energy Solutions AG ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to advanced mobility solutions. In the 2025 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around EUR 695.8 million. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.

Sustainability is firmly anchored in the Company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.



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