Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Magirus starts 2026 with strong momentum in Q1, record high order intake; Mutares initiates preparation of exit process

28.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Magirus starts 2026 with strong momentum in Q1, record high order intake; Mutares initiates preparation of exit process

Strong growth momentum: Magirus (the“Company”), a leading provider of firefighting technology and specialized vehicle platforms for security forces, generated revenues in Q1 2026 of approx. EUR 85m and is well on track to reach break-even. Strong order intake resulted in an order backlog of more than EUR 880m for the coming years.

Substantial progress in operational transformation achieved: The operational improvements initiated following the acquisition of Magirus by Mutares are increasingly translating into higher production output and improved operational KPIs. Strategic flexibility and exit optionality: Mutares has initiated a structured review of strategic options for Magirus, including a potential initial public offering (IPO) with a view to supporting the Company in capitalizing on numerous growth opportunities in its relevant markets. Ulm, May 28, 2026 – Magirus, a leading provider of firefighting solutions and specialized vehicle platforms for security forces, recorded a materially improved Q1 2026 performance compared to the prior-year period, underlining the strong momentum in its end markets as well as the substantial value creation achieved since its acquisition. Strong progress in operational performance In Q1 2026, Magirus generated revenues of approximately EUR 85m. The quarter was supported by a record order intake(1), improved operational efficiency and strong demand across core European and international markets. The performance improvement program is progressing, delivering efficiency gains and supporting a structurally higher profitability profile. At the same time, Magirus' established asset-light business model enables the Company to capture future revenue growth within its existing setup and with limited incremental capital expenditure. In the 2025 financial year, Magirus generated revenues of approximately EUR 336m and an adjusted EBIT(2) of EUR -12m, compared with revenues of approx. EUR 276m and an adjusted EBIT of EUR -40m in 2024. The current order backlog(3) exceeds EUR 880m. Firm vehicle orders recorded in the Company's order backlog provide substantial visibility for 2026 revenue outlook, with meaningful de-risking already achieved for 2027. Magirus Defense – High-Growth Segment with Attractive Margin Profile With the acquisition of Achleitner Fahrzeugbau in October 2025 and its rebranding to Magirus Defense Systems, the Company is leveraging its existing long-standing military customer relationships by expanding its portfolio towards defense vehicles and system solutions. This strategic extension into one of Europe's most attractive growth areas – powered by rising defense and infrastructure spending – positions Magirus Defense Systems to deliver incremental EBIT margin expansion and to make a meaningful contribution to Magirus group's profitability, already underpinned by a major customer order for its Survivor vehicle platform. Strategic flexibility and exit optionality Mutares has initiated a review of strategic options for Magirus to support its next phase of growth. These options include evaluating a potential trade sale as well as a potential exit via the capital markets, including an initial public offering (IPO). Any such transaction would not only strengthen Magirus' capital base but also enhance its financial flexibility to support continued profitable growth, both organically and through selective acquisitions, alongside ongoing investment in innovation. No decision has been made at this stage, and any potential transaction remains subject to market conditions and further strategic assessment. About Magirus Magirus is dedicated to Serving Heroes. Since 1864, Magirus has empowered firefighters, police, and military teams with innovative, reliable, and purpose‐built vehicles and technologies. From firefighting solutions created by firefighters for firefighters to advanced armored vehicle platforms for security forces, Magirus delivers equipment that enhances protection and performance for those who safeguard society. With a comprehensive range of intelligent turntable ladders, ultra-modern and reliable fire engines, rescue and equipment vehicles, digital fleet and operations management systems, firefighting and operations robots as well as pumps, portable pumps and clever equipment, Magirus is one of the largest and technologically leading suppliers of fire and disaster protection technology in the world. Magirus employs more than 1,650 people across its main production and service sites in Ulm (DE), Brescia (IT), Chambéry (FR), and Premstätten (AT), as well as additional locations in Schongau (CH), and Radfeld (AT). -------------------- (1) Order intake is defined as the value of binding customer contracts and binding purchase orders concluded and/or received in the respective reporting period at the respective price, including expected fixed price escalations agreed over the respective contract term but excluding variable price escalations, which are only considered in the reporting period of which the variable price escalation amounts are billed to our customers and – in the case of framework agreements – only reflects actual call-off orders received in the respective reporting period. (2) Adjusted EBIT is defined as revenue, plus other income, plus or minus increases or decreases in inventories of finished goods and work in progress, less raw materials and consumables used, personnel expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and other operating expenses adjusted for certain special items. Such special items comprise restructuring costs, transaction-related income and expenses, expenses relating to the ERP implementation as well as other one-off IT-related costs and other one-off costs. (3) Order backlog represents, with respect to binding customer contracts and purchase orders concluded and/or received, the portion of the total transaction price (as defined under IFRS 15“Revenue from Contracts with Customer”) that has not yet been recognized as revenue in accordance with IFRS. IMPORTANT NOTICE This announcement is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (" United States " or " U.S. "), Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (" Securities Act "), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offer of the securities in Magirus GmbH (after its change of legal form into a German stock corporation, " Company ") referred to in this announcement (" Securities ") in the United States. This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for the Securities except based on information in the prospectus to be issued by the Company (" Prospectus ") in connection with a potential offering of Securities to the public. Copies of the Prospectus will, following approval of the German Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – " Bafin ") and publication, be available free of charge from the Company or the Company's website (). The approval of the Prospectus by Bafin should not be understood as an endorsement of the Securities. It is recommended that potential investors read the Prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Securities. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" as defined under paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATR) and who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the " Order "), or (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or (iii) are persons to whom this announcement may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "anticipates", "aims", "could", "may", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans", "prepares" or "targets" (including in their negative form or other variations). By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are several factors that could cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its respective affiliates, or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this announcement will be realized. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this announcement. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, neither the Company, its advisors, nor their respective affiliates intend to update, review, revise or correct any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement to actual events or developments whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and do not undertake any obligation to do so. This announcement does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with the announcement and, if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the Company. This announcement contains certain supplemental or alternative measures of operating and financial performance that are not calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (" IFRS ") or the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch) and German generally accepted accounting principles, and which would be considered non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures. These non-IFRS/non-GAAP measures are presented because the Company believes that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which it operates as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. Such non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles. There are material limitations associated with the use of such measures. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures and ratios included herein. This announcement does not purport to contain all information required to evaluate the Company and/or its financial position. The financial information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 has not yet been audited by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. Accordingly, such information is subject to change upon completion of the audit process, and actual audited results may differ from the figures set forth herein. Financial information (including percentages) has been rounded according to established commercial standards. Certain market positioning data about the Company included in this announcement is sourced from or based on third-party sources. Third-party industry publications, studies, and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of fairness, quality, accuracy, relevance, completeness, or sufficiency of such data. Such research and estimates, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change without notice. Accordingly, the Company expressly disclaims any responsibility for, or liability in respect of, such information and undue reliance should not be placed on such data. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness, or completeness. 28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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