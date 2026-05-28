Can South Korea Really Afford Nuclear Submarines?

MENAFN - Asia Times) South Korea's push for nuclear-powered submarines could transform it from a US security client into an undersea strategic power, while at the same time accruing steep financial, technological and proliferation risks.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that South Korea's Ministry of National Defense unveiled a historic blueprint to build and launch its first domestic nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) by the mid-2030s, a move aimed at countering North Korea's escalating underwater nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

Dubbed the“Jangbogo-N Project (KSS-N),” the multi-decade national initiative will see the vessels designed and constructed entirely within South Korea, leveraging the country's advanced civilian nuclear and commercial shipbuilding sectors.

Under the plan, the submarines will utilize low-enriched uranium fuel to enable long-cycle operations while strictly adhering to international non-proliferation standards. To secure fuel autonomy, South Korea is coordinating closely with the US and working to establish a joint safeguards system with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while reiterating that it will not develop nuclear weapons.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back championed the project as a vital step toward defense autonomy and regional peace. Following the announcement, shares of major domestic shipbuilders Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries surged nearly 10%.

While the US previously signaled political support for South Korea's procurement plans, significant hurdles remain, including the need for final nuclear fuel agreements, stringent regulatory safeguards and immense long-term budgetary pressures.

Delving into South Korea's nuclear submarine strategy, a January 2026 podcast by The Korea Society outlines how it could deploy such vessels.

The Korea Society's James Holmes notes that these nuclear submarines could be deployed in a three-submarine flotilla, ensuring that at least one boat is continuously at sea to maintain a continuous maritime presence.

Holmes adds that these submarines could be employed for both surface and anti-submarine warfare, using nuclear propulsion to remain submerged indefinitely, maximizing elusiveness and endurance.