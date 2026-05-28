Us Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum A Major Concern In Usmca Review: Mexican Economy Minister

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (NNN-Xinhua) -- US tariffs of 50 per cent on Mexican steel and aluminum are a major concern for Mexico as formal talks begin on the review of the North American free trade agreement, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

Speaking to reporters, Ebrard said Mexican and US officials are holding the first formal round of talks on May 27-29 in Mexico City in preparation for the joint review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"What issues are we going to address between today, tomorrow and Friday morning? The automotive sector, steel and aluminum, which for us is a major concern," Ebrard said.

He said the 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum are "unsustainable and unjustified," adding that for the auto industry, Mexico will propose a "systemic approach" that does not rely solely on tariffs.

Other issues on the agenda include medical devices, labour progress and the US position on critical minerals, Ebrard said.

The two sides have agreed to hold a second round of talks in Washington, D.C. on June 16-17, followed by a third round in Mexico City during the week of July 20.

The three USMCA partners are scheduled to review the trade pact this year.

--NNN-XINHUA