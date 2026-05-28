WHO Denies US Ebola Communication Limits
Responding on X to a report citing CNN, Tedros wrote: "Not true." The report claimed experts from US health agencies needed senior approval before communicating with WHO officials and that only up to three National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) staff members could attend Ebola meetings in a "listening capacity." CNN later reported the limit was expanded to up to 30 participants.
Separately, Tedros warned that eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo faces a "catastrophic collision of disease and conflict" as the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province outpaces response efforts. He added that the Ebola Bundibugyo virus has "no approved vaccine nor treatment" and warned that displacement and attacks on health facilities are making containment harder.
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