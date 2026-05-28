Khmelnytskyi Delivers UAH 5 M Worth Of Equipment To SOF Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn, according to Ukrinform.

“On behalf of the entire community, I congratulated the Special Operations Forces units on their anniversary and presented them with new equipment for combat missions worth nearly 5 million hryvnias,” the mayor said.

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In addition, Symchyshyn presented the Special Operations Forces soldiers with the community's highest award,“Will and Courage.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a charity match was also held between teams of soccer veterans and the Special Operations Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, a batch of attack drones purchased with local budget funds was delivere to servicemen in Khmelnytskyi.