Khmelnytskyi Delivers UAH 5 M Worth Of Equipment To SOF Units
“On behalf of the entire community, I congratulated the Special Operations Forces units on their anniversary and presented them with new equipment for combat missions worth nearly 5 million hryvnias,” the mayor said.Read also: Ukraine develops frontline power modules designed for extreme conditions – manufacturer
In addition, Symchyshyn presented the Special Operations Forces soldiers with the community's highest award,“Will and Courage.”
As part of the anniversary celebrations, a charity match was also held between teams of soccer veterans and the Special Operations Forces.
As reported by Ukrinform, a batch of attack drones purchased with local budget funds was delivere to servicemen in Khmelnytskyi.
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