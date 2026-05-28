Aegon Announces Agreement With Vereniging Aegon And Publishes Proposal For US-Aligned Governance Framework
|Media relations
|Investor relations
|Carolien van der Giessen
|Yves Cormier
|+31 611 953 367
|+44 782 337 1511
|...
|...
|
About Aegon
Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon's ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection, and retirement solutions. Aegon's portfolio of businesses includes fully owned businesses in the United States and United Kingdom, and a global asset manager. Aegon also creates value by combining its international expertise with strong local partners via insurance joint-ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and via asset management partnerships in France and China. In addition, Aegon owns a Bermuda-based life insurer and generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading Dutch insurance and pensions company.
Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues. Aegon is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.
Important Information for Investors and Securityholders
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell, buy, or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy, or exchange any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, purchase, or exchange of securities or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. In connection with the proposed corporate reorganization that includes, among other things, the domestication and continuation of Aegon as a Delaware corporation (the“Redomiciliation”), Aegon will file a registration statement on a Form F-4, which includes a U.S. Shareholder Circular (the“Proxy Statement/Prospectus”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Aegon plans to mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its shareholders in connection with the proposed Redomiciliation ahead of calling an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders contemplated in Q4 2026. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF AEGON ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT AEGON, ITS PROPOSED REDOMICILIATION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and securityholders will be able to obtain free copies of the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Aegon through the website maintained by the SEC at ( In addition, investors and securityholders will be able to obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC on Aegon's website at ( or by contacting Aegon's Investor Relations, World Trade Center, Schiphol Boulevard 223,1118 BH Schiphol, The Netherlands, Tel: + 3120-259-2500, E-mail: ...
Participants in the Solicitation
Aegon, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Aegon's securityholders in respect of the proposed transactions under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Aegon's securityholders. in connection with the proposed Redomiciliation, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus described above. Additional information regarding Aegon's directors and executive officers regarding the interests of such potential participants is also included in Aegon's 20-F, which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026. This document is available free of charge as described from the SEC's website at.
Forward-looking statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Aegon, and certain of its plans and objectives with respect to these items, and in particular with respect to the change of legal domicile. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to future events and circumstances, and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, (i) the proposed Redomiciliation may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Redomiciliation; (iii) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the proposed Redomiciliation may not be satisfied or waived; (iv) the effect of the pendency of the proposed Redomiciliation on our ability to retain and hire key personnel, or its operating results and business generally and (v) the effects of the proposed Redomiciliation on trading, liquidity and the price of Aegon's securities and other important factors described in the section titled“Risk Factors” in Aegon's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F for more details. Aegon disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in these documents, other than to the extent required by applicable law.
This document contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are included in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Integrated Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aegon's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
1 As per April 30, 2026 and including the Common Shares B converted on a 1:40 basis
Attachment
-
20260528_PR_Aegon announces agreement with Vereniging Aegon and publishes proposal for US-aligned governance framework
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment