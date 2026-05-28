PM Modi, BJP Leaders Remember Veer Savarkar On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary and said that his courage, patriotism, and contributions towards social reform would continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. His courage and patriotism will always inspire people. His intellect and emphasis on social reform are also noteworthy." Remembering Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. His courage and patriotism will always inspire people. His intellect and emphasis on social reform are also noteworthy. twitter/vbW5M3iTnD - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

Senior BJP Leaders Pay Tribute

Several senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers also paid tribute to Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Savarkar a fearless freedom fighter who dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, crores and crores of salutations to him. The fearless warrior of the freedom struggle, Veer Savarkar, dedicated his entire life to the service of the motherland. Through his life and writings, one learns the lesson of unwavering devotion to the nation and its ideology," Shah said in a post on X.

Quoting Savarkar, Shah added, "'O Motherland! From birth to death, I am yours'--these words of his reflect the boundless love he held for the nation." The Home Minister further said that Savarkar's opposition to social evils like untouchability and his efforts towards social unity would continue to guide people for generations. स्वातंत्र्यवीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त त्यांना कोटी-कोटी प्रणाम. स्वातंत्र्यसंग्रामातील निर्भय सेनानी वीर सावरकर यांनी मातृभूमीच्या सेवेसाठी आपले संपूर्ण आयुष्य समर्पित केले. देश आणि विचारधारेप्रती अटळ समर्पण कसे असावे, याची शिकवण त्यांच्या जीवनातून आणि... twitter/507KwOsXm5 - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 28, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Savarkar, describing him as a nationalist thinker, poet, philosopher and freedom fighter who endured immense hardships for India's independence. "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was not only a fiery nationalist thinker but also an eloquent orator, poet, and philosopher. Enduring numerous tortures, he dedicated his all to India's independence," Singh said. महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी वीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें नमन करता हूँ। स्वातंत्र्य वीर सावरकर प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी विचारक होने के साथ-साथ एक ओजस्वी वक्ता, कवि एवं दार्शनिक भी थे। उन्होंने अनेक यातनाएँ सहते हुए भारत की स्वतंत्रता के लिए अपना सर्वस्व समर्पित कर दिया।... twitter/53AcqCk464 - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 28, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed Savarkar an "immortal son of Mother India" and said his revolutionary spirit and sacrifices would continue to inspire the country. "His revolutionary consciousness and life of struggle will forever continue to impart to us the invaluable message of dedication, courage, and unwavering resolve in the interest of the nation," Adityanath said. राष्ट्र की स्वतंत्रता हेतु कठोरतम अमानवीय यातनाएं सहकर अपना जीवन मातृभूमि के चरणों में अर्पित करने वाले माँ भारती के अमर सपूत, महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी 'स्वातंत्र्यवीर' विनायक दामोदर सावरकर की जयंती पर सादर नमन। उनकी क्रांतिकारी चेतना और संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन हमें सदैव राष्ट्रहित में... twitter/LJQgefTegb - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 28, 2026

About Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Maharashtra's Nashik district. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer and writer, and is widely known for coining the term 'Hindutva'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)