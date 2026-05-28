Maha Minister Yogesh Kadam Prays For Hindutva At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Prayers for Hindutva and Development

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, on Thursday, attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers for the progress of Hindutva and the continued development of the country. The visit coincided with the special auspicious period of Purushottam Maas during the Shukla Paksha of Vikram Samvat 2083.

Speaking to ANI after attending the Aarti, Kadam said, "I had the privilege of being in the presence of Mahakal Maharaj for the first time today. I offered just one prayer that the Hindutva-oriented government currently in power in India continues to thrive. I prayed for the advancement of Hindutva."

He further added that in his official capacity as a minister in the Maharashtra government, he sought divine guidance and strength to successfully execute the ongoing developmental projects in his home state. "In my capacity as a Minister in Maharashtra, I prayed that the Almighty grant us the strength and wisdom to successfully carry forward the developmental work we are striving to accomplish," he added.

Devotion during Auspicious Purushottam Maas

Kadam attended the early morning Bhasma Aarti of Jyotirlinga Shri Mahakaleshwar during the auspicious Purushottam Maas. He participated in the rituals from the Nandi Mandapam and was seen immersed in devotion.

The temple witnessed a large influx of devotees due to the ongoing Purushottam Maas (Adhik Maas), with thousands arriving for darshan and participation in the rituals.

Grand Temple Rituals

During the Brahma Muhurta Bhasma Aarti, Lord Mahakaleshwar was worshipped with Panchamrit comprising milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. A special Abhishek (ritual bathing) was also performed using seasonal fruit juices, fragrant substances, and Vijaya (bhang).

The deity was adorned with bhang, dry fruits, abeer, gulal, kumkum, and gem-studded ornaments following the sacred application of ash (Bhasma Vilepan), a ritual performed by the temple Mahant. Priests later performed the traditional incense and lamp aarti (Dhoop Deep Aarti).

Thousands of devotees offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of their families, states, and the nation.

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