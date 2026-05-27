Singappen Task Force To Get Distinctive Uniform As TN Steps Up Women's Safety Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police's newly constituted Singappen Special Task Force, launched by the TVK government as a dedicated women's safety wing, is set to receive a distinctive identity with a specially designed uniform and exclusive regimental insignia.

Police sources said the personnel attached to the elite unit are likely to wear navy blue shirts paired with khaki trousers, setting them apart from regular police units across the state.

The uniform will also feature a newly designed logo alongside the official Tamil Nadu Police emblem, symbolising the force's specialised role in safeguarding women and addressing gender-related crimes.

The Singappen Special Task Force was one of the flagship initiatives announced by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay immediately after assuming office on May 10.

The government had stated that the force would function under the leadership of an officer of Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank and would focus exclusively on women's safety, rapid response, and prevention of crimes against women.

Last week, senior IPS officer K. Bhavaneeswari was appointed as the head of the task force, marking a major step towards operationalising the new wing.

According to police sources, the first phase of recruitment will include more than 30 personnel comprising one Superintendent of Police (SP), two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), four inspectors, along with sub-inspectors and constables.

The specially designed uniform will be issued to all SIs and constabulary attached to the force. Officials said selected personnel would undergo an intensive one-month in-service training programme before deployment. The training is expected to focus on women-centric policing, cyber safety, victim assistance, crisis intervention, self-defence techniques, and rapid response operations.

Sources further revealed that dedicated training modules and a separate syllabus have been prepared exclusively for the Singappen Special Task Force to equip officers with specialised investigative and field-handling skills.

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to formally inaugurate the force at a high-profile event in Chennai in the coming weeks. Police officials believe the initiative will strengthen public confidence and create a more responsive policing mechanism for women across the state.