Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Likely In 11 TN Districts Today Fishermen Warned

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday due to multiple atmospheric circulations prevailing over the region.

According to the weather department, cyclonic circulations are currently active over north Tamil Nadu, the southeast Arabian Sea, and the central east-southeast Bay of Bengal.

The prevailing weather systems are expected to trigger widespread rainfall activity across parts of the state over the next two days.

The RMC said that heavy rainfall, coupled with gusty winds, is likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Theni districts on Thursday.

The department has also warned of strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode districts. Officials stated that unstable weather conditions may lead to temporary disruptions to normal life, especially in hilly and western districts expected to receive intense spells of rain.

The weather department further said that rainfall activity is likely to continue on Friday in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet districts. However, in contrast to the rainy conditions in some regions, temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the northern interior of Tamil Nadu on Friday, increasing heat discomfort levels.

For Chennai and its surrounding suburbs, the RMC has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of heat-related discomfort during the day.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to touch around 40 degrees Celsius, making conditions humid and oppressive despite cloud cover.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a warning to fishermen against venturing into the sea due to the likelihood of squally weather over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and parts of the central Bay of Bengal.

Authorities have advised coastal residents and fishing communities to remain cautious and closely follow official weather updates as sea conditions are expected to remain rough over the next 24 hours.