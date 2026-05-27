Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City To Stay Hot As Several Tamil Nadu Districts Face Rain Alert

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall activity on May 28 due to multiple atmospheric circulations over the region. The weather department has issued heavy rain alerts for 11 districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several parts of Tamil Nadu on May 28. Districts likely to be affected include Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode.

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Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also expected in isolated areas. The rainfall activity is being triggered by atmospheric circulations prevailing over North Tamil Nadu, the southeast Arabian Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Apart from these districts, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may occur in a few other regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

While interior districts may receive rain, Chennai is expected to continue experiencing high temperatures. The city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on May 28 with maximum temperatures hovering around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has warned residents about heat-related discomfort due to high humidity and soaring daytime temperatures.

The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast. Between May 28 and May 31, strong winds are expected over the Tamil Nadu coastal areas, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining sea regions.

Wind speeds may range between 40 and 50 kmph and could gust up to 60 kmph at times. Similar rough weather conditions are expected over parts of the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into these regions until weather conditions improve.