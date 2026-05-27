Christie's Names François-Henri Pinault Chairman

MENAFN - USA Art News) Christie's Turns to François-Henri Pinault for Its Next Chapter

Christie's has appointed François-Henri Pinault as board chairman and non-executive director in London, a move that reinforces the Pinault family's long hold over one of the art market's most influential auction houses. The appointment arrives as the company continues to navigate a shifting luxury and collecting landscape, with ownership, governance, and cultural power still closely intertwined.

Pinault is president of Groupe Artémis, the holding company that has controlled Christie's since François Pinault acquired it in 1998 for $1.2 billion. Artémis also oversees the Pinault Collection, the family's 10,000-work collection, as well as several private museums: the Bourse de Commerce in Paris and Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana in Venice. The family's reach extends beyond art into luxury goods through Kering, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga.

The leadership change follows Guillaume Cerutti's departure from the chairman role. Cerutti had served as Christie's CEO from 2017 to 2025 and remained board chairman after stepping down from that post. He also led the Pinault Collection until earlier this year, when François Pinault was listed as its president. Christie's did not mention Cerutti's departure in its announcement.

In a statement, François-Henri Pinault said it was a privilege to take on the role and emphasized the family's commitment to Christie's“core expertise”: connecting exceptional art and objects with a global audience through scholarship, connoisseurship, and expertise, while continuing to innovate and expand.

The appointment makes clear that Christie's remains not just a major auction house, but part of a broader Pinault cultural and commercial architecture - one that links the sale of art to the stewardship of collections, museums, and luxury brands across Europe.