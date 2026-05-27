Investornewsbreaks Frontieras North America Inc. Is Unlocking Coal For Modern Industrial Demand
“No combustion. No emissions from the process itself,” McKean continues.“Six product streams from a single feedstock, produced entirely from American resources on American soil. This is what it looks like when you stop apologizing for coal and start unlocking what coal actually is: the most energy-dense, abundant, accessible hydrocarbon resource on the planet, sitting under our feet, waiting to be fractionated into the fuels, fertilizers and chemicals the world is right now scrambling to secure.”
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About Frontieras North America Inc.
Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm(TM), a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Frontieras are available in the company's newsroom at
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