Qatari Haj Mission's Successful Plans To Transport Qatar's Pilgrims Via Al Mashaaer Metro Praised

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Communications and Support Unit of Qatari Haj Mission successfully implemented a comprehensive transportation plan for Qatari pilgrims using Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro.

This meticulously planned operation aimed to ensure the safety and smooth movement of Qatari pilgrims between the holy sites during the 1447 AH Haj season.

The mission received widespread praise from Haj campaign operators and pilgrims for the high level of organization and on-site services provided in cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The organized pilgrims' movements were part of the comprehensive operational plan prepared by the Qatari Haj Mission within the framework of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs' strategic plan for Haj. This plan aims to enhance the quality of services provided to Qatari pilgrims and ensure a safe and convenient Haj experience that adheres to the highest organizational and humanitarian standards.

The plan included transporting the pilgrims via the Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro from Mina to Arafat to perform the most important rite of Haj, followed by the departure after sunset from Arafat to Muzdalifah.

This was all carried out amidst meticulous organizational procedures and carefully planned schedules aimed at minimizing congestion and facilitating movement, especially given the large crowds and high temperatures.

The Communication and Support Unit worked around the clock to manage and monitor the crowd management plans on the ground, in coordination with the Qatari Haj campaigns and the mission's support units, most notably the Holy Sites Services Unit, the Medical Unit, and the Religious Unit.

This was coupled with continuous coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which contributed to a highly efficient movement of the country's pilgrims between the holy sites.

Field support teams from the unit were deployed to Qatari pilgrims' accommodations, train stations, and the holy sites to provide immediate support and guidance to pilgrims, helping them reach their camps and addressing any emergencies or field inquiries. They also facilitated direct communication with campaign guides to ensure real-time updates and the safety of Qatari pilgrims throughout their journeys.

The mission emphasized that the success of the crowd management plans was a result of the seamless integration between the various support units and Qatari campaigns, as well as the advanced organizational and operational capabilities provided by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These capabilities contributed to facilitating the movement of pilgrims and managing crowds with high efficiency, enabling the

pilgrims to perform their rituals in an atmosphere of security, tranquility, and smooth flow.

Mohammed Yousef Al Hammadi, the owner of Al Hammadi Haj and Umrah Campaign, praised the crowd management plan using Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro, emphasizing that it was a successful step reflecting the significant organizational efforts undertaken by the Qatari Haj Mission this season. He noted that the meticulous planning and organization of the metro's transportation directly contributed to the comfort of Qatari pilgrims and facilitated their movement between the holy sites.

Al Hammadi explained that some campaigns initially had concerns about using the metro, but the experience proved highly successful.

The transfers from Mina to Arafat, and then to Muzdalifah, were completed smoothly, easily, and in record time, thanks to the flexible and precise plan prepared by the Communication and Support Unit, and the continuous field monitoring by the mission's field teams.

Al Hammadi also commended the efforts of the Holy Sites Services Unit in preparing the Qatari pilgrims' camps in Muzdalifah. This included furnishing the camps, equipping them with multi-purpose chairs, and providing catering, service facilities, and logistical support. These efforts positively impacted the comfort of the pilgrims after their departure from Arafat.

For his part, Ahmed Yousef Al Mulla, the owner of the Taiba Haj and Umrah campaign, praised what he described as the "tremendous and tireless" efforts exerted by the Communication and Support Unit in serving Qatari pilgrims during this season. He emphasized that the unit presented an outstanding model of fieldwork and continuous communication with the campaigns and Qatari pilgrims around the clock.

He stated that the unit's teams were present on the ground at all stages of the movement, whether during the pilgrims' transfer from Mina to Arafat or during their departure to Muzdalifah. They provided suitable alternatives when needed and updated traffic plans immediately, which contributed to ensuring smooth movement and avoiding any obstacles on the ground.

He added that the Taiba Hajj campaign witnessed a smooth flow of movement between the holy sites, thanks to the continuous monitoring by the communication and support teams. He noted that members of the unit were present on the ground at all times to provide assistance and guidance to the pilgrims.

He affirmed that the Qatari pilgrims' camp in Muzdalifah was exceptionally well-equipped upon their arrival, with all services and facilities provided to ensure their comfort after the Day of Arafah, expressing Taiba campaign's gratitude to the Qatari Hajj Mission and the Communication and Support Unit for their dedicated efforts in serving the pilgrims.

The Qatari Hajj Mission continues to implement its comprehensive operational plan through its various service, technical and field units, within the framework of the State of Qatar's keenness, under the directives of the wise leadership, to provide the highest levels of care and services to the country's pilgrims, ensuring that they perform their rituals with ease and tranquility, and embodying the commitment of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to developing the Hajj system and continuously improving the quality of services provided to the pilgrims from the State of Qatar.

QATAR Haj haj 2026