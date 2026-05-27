MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LBank Exchange Listed AIBTC (AI-BTC)

May 27, 2026 10:31 PM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed AIBTC (AI-BTC) at 12:00 on May 24, 2026 (UTC).







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Users are able to access the trading pair at:

About AIBTC (AI-BTC)

AI-BTC Protocol is a non-custodial platform on BNB Chain that lets Bitcoin holders put their own BTCB to work through transparent, AI-driven strategies - without surrendering custody and without buying an opaque managed product. Users choose between Track 1 (curated AI-enhanced quantitative strategies with independently audited histories and machine-enforced risk limits) and Track 2 (fully autonomous AI trading agents, each with a public identity, on-chain wallet, and permanent decision log). Every strategy and every agent is operated by a real, identified principal who posts a slashable Bitcoin bond against misconduct.

Tokenomics

Token Name: AI-BTC Token Symbol: AIBTC Genesis Supply: 210,000 Token Type: Utility Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

AIBTC is part of the platform infrastructure. It is designed as a functional utility token within the platform's operational and access framework, rather than a financial yield instrument.

The AIBTC token has only three functions. It does not provide yield, dividends, revenue sharing, or buybacks, nor does it make any representation or promise regarding its price relationship to Bitcoin or any other asset.

Access Key

Maintained token positions unlock fee tiers, premium strategies, and capacity bands - but never confer cashflow.

Fee Unit

Performance fees are charged only when users achieve positive results and are paid in the token. A governance-defined portion of these fees is permanently burned.

Governance Right

Users who maintain token positions may participate in governing protocol parameters within a clearly defined and time-locked governance scope.

Contract Topology

The system is designed as a modular set of independently audited BEP-20 contracts, where each contract is restricted to a narrow, distinct responsibility.

Rather than relying on a monolith whose behavior must be taken on trust, this deliberately modular topology ensures that each guarantee in this document corresponds to an isolated, auditable contract.

Core Contract Breakdown

Native Token Contract: Features a fixed supply with no minting function, enabled burning, and free transferability. One-Directional Issuance Gateway: Sells the token against BTCB at a governance-set access tariff (detailed in §9.4). Oracle Adapter: Used exclusively to value Bitcoin-denominated positions for risk/fee accounting and to feed the agent circuit breaker. Lock-and-Tier Contract: Manages maintained token positions and the specific access tiers they unlock. Bond Contract: Enforces the sizing, slashing, and clawback of operator bonds posted in BTCB. Vault Contracts (Per-Strategy & Per-Agent): Perform non-custodial routing, accounting, and fee computation. Treasury & Insurance Contract: Holds protocol-owned assets under strict programmatic constraints. Governance Contract: Purpose-built for a progressive transition to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Learn More About AIBTC (AI-BTC)

Website:

Whitepaper: AI-BTC_Whitepaper

Blockchain browser:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

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Source: LBank