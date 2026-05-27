Wolf Valley Homes Launches Forge Reserve Collection Of Luxury Tiny Homes And Park Model Cabins During Spring And Memorial Day Sales Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Valley Homes has officially announced the launch of the Forge Reserve Collection, a new line of customizable luxury tiny homes and park model cabins designed to meet growing demand for compact luxury living, efficient homeownership, and non-traditional housing solutions across the United States beginning May 18, 2026.







The Winchester Model

The Forge Reserve Collection introduces a series of western-inspired homes that combine modern craftsmanship, premium finishes, and efficient layouts for buyers seeking alternatives to rising housing costs, increasing mortgage rates, and elevated apartment rental prices. The launch coincides with the company's Spring and Memorial Day Sales Event, which includes limited-time pricing incentives and 5% off all cash purchases on qualifying homes through June 21.

The newly introduced collection features seven floorplans: The Silver Spur, The Winchester, The Eastwood, The Longhorn, The Remington, The Saddlehorn, and The Maverick. Each model incorporates western architectural styling, luxury cabin-inspired aesthetics, and customizable interior options while maintaining compact, functional footprints suited for full-time living, recreational properties, ranch land, guest accommodations, and rural development projects.

According to Wolf Valley Homes, the Forge Reserve Collection was developed in response to increasing consumer demand for factory-built homes that provide flexibility, attainable ownership opportunities, long-term value, and premium design without sacrificing comfort or craftsmanship.

“The Forge Reserve Collection represents a new chapter for Wolf Valley Homes as we continue making homeownership simple and possible for more families,” said Jackie Benton from Wolf Valley Homes.“We are seeing increased interest from buyers looking for homes that combine luxury, customization, and practical ownership solutions without the burden often associated with traditional housing.”

Industry trends continue to indicate rising interest in luxury tiny homes, prefab cabins, and park model homes throughout the United States. Housing affordability concerns, higher borrowing costs, and limited inventory in traditional housing markets have contributed to growing demand for factory-built housing alternatives among retirees, first-time buyers, ranch owners, remote workers, and multi-generational families seeking efficient and value-driven living solutions.

Wolf Valley Homes stated that the Forge Reserve Collection was specifically designed to blend premium aesthetics with practical functionality. The homes feature designer interiors, weathered western finishes, efficient layouts, and modern amenities intended to support families and buyers looking for elevated living experiences at a fraction of the cost of many traditional site-built homes.

“Our goal with Forge Reserve was to create homes that feel distinctive, luxurious, and deeply personal while remaining practical for modern buyers,” Benton added.“The collection reflects a balance between western-inspired craftsmanship, efficient living, customization, and long-term value for families looking to build equity and create a lifestyle centered around comfort and freedom.”

The company also emphasized its focus on becoming a trusted resource for buyers exploring non-traditional housing opportunities. Through factory-direct pricing, customizable options, and simplified purchasing solutions, Wolf Valley Homes aims to help families achieve homeownership through homes tailored around their unique style, land, and long-term goals.

The homes are manufactured in Texas and sold through a factory-direct model designed to simplify the purchasing process for buyers throughout the region. Financing options are available on qualifying homes, while select inventory and stock models are eligible for priority production scheduling during the Spring and Memorial Day promotion.

Wolf Valley Homes also confirmed that prospective buyers may schedule factory tours by appointment to explore available models, experience the craftsmanship firsthand, and learn more about the manufacturing process behind the Forge Reserve Collection.

The announcement marks a continued expansion of Wolf Valley Homes' presence within the growing market for western tiny homes, luxury cabin homes in Texas, and attainable housing alternatives. The company stated that the Forge Reserve Collection aligns with broader consumer demand for compact luxury living solutions that combine efficiency, comfort, customization, and long-term ownership value.

Prospective buyers and landowners can explore available floorplans and additional details about the Forge Reserve Collection by visiting the company website.

About Wolf Valley Homes

Wolf Valley Homes is a Texas-based manufacturer of factory-built homes, luxury tiny homes, prefab cabins, and park model housing solutions. The company focuses on making homeownership simple and possible through efficient construction, factory-direct pricing, customizable housing options, and thoughtfully crafted homes designed for modern lifestyles, rural living, and long-term value.

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Media Contact

Company Name: Wolf Valley Homes

Contact Person: Jackie Benton

Email:...

Phone: 682-310-5424

Country: United States

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Wolf Valley Homes Contact Person: Jackie Benton Email:... Phone: 682-310-5424 Country: United States Website: