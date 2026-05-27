Tajikistan Increases Trade Turnover With CIS Countries
Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the Tajikistan's foreign trade volume with CIS countries totaled $426.8 million in March 2026, down 5% year-on-year.
Exports to CIS countries during the reporting month amounted to $37.7 million, decreasing by 68.3% compared to March 2025. Imports from CIS countries reached $389.1 million, up 17.8% year-on-year.--
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