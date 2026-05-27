MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. Announces Q1/2026 Financial Results

May 27, 2026 6:58 PM EDT | Source: Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 Highlights

Revenue

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, revenue increased by $165,883, or approximately 16%, to $1,232,886, compared to $1,067,003 in the corresponding prior-year period.

Operational Revenue

Operational revenue is a non-IFRS measure that represents total billings under customer contracts, including monthly monitoring subscriptions, equipment rentals and sales, project management services, and installation activities.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, operational revenue increased by $384,177, or 17%, to $2,594,671, compared to $2,210,494 in the corresponding prior-year period.

Strong Growth in Monthly Recurring Revenue ("MRR")

Management considers MRR, a non-IFRS financial measure, to be a meaningful supplemental metric as it reflects the Company's recurring core business activities, including equipment sales and contractual revenue derived from equipment purchase advances. The Company generates revenue through a combination of monthly and annual billing arrangements and, accordingly, reported revenue may fluctuate between periods based on billing cycles and the timing of revenue recognition. Management believes MRR provides a more consistent basis for evaluating operating performance and future growth potential.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, recurring billings totaled $1,052,462, compared to $898,178 for the corresponding period in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of $154,284. Average monthly recurring revenue increased 17% to $350,821 in Q1 2026 from $299,393 in Q1 2025, implying an annualized recurring revenue run-rate of approximately $4.2 million.

Growth in In-Building Devices

A key operating metric of the Company's progress and underlying value is the growth in in-building device installations, which reflects the continued deployment of smart water metering equipment and supports future revenue generation.

Eddy has increased the number of in-building devices by approximately 15%, from 117,513 as of March 31, 2025, to 135,118 as of March 31, 2026. Installed devices is an important measure of traction that we are gaining in the market with the deployment of our leak protection services.

Net Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net loss was $805,041, compared to $751,956 for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher expenditures related to the recruitment of sales professionals as the Company continues to build out its sales organization. This initiative supports the Company's strategic objective of driving growth and expanding its market presence in the United States.

About Eddy

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for commercial and multi-family residential properties. Eddy's solutions help property owners and developers protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced sensing devices and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit .

For further details on the company's financial performance, please review our consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025, available on Eddy's SEDAR profile at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on assumptions and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company's most recent management's discussion and analysis under "Risks And Uncertainties," available at . Eddy undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Silver

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416.221.8998

Email: ...







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Source: Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.