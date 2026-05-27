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BJ's Restaurants, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Oppenheimer And Jefferies Investor Conferences


2026-05-27 04:46:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference virtual event on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, and at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. BJ's Management plans to meet with institutional investors at both events.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community. To learn more, visit or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

For further information, please contact ICR at (332) 242-4370 or at ....


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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