Associate Professor in Information Management, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

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My areas of expertise include digital government, digital channel management, service delivery, service quality, service innovation, and the impact of new technologies on the service landscape. As well as publishing more than 150 peer-reviewed research papers, I've worked on these topics with a wide range public and private organizations in Australia and New Zealand. I came to academic life from a 19 year career in IT, digital channel management, and digital service delivery. I joined the staff at Victoria University of Wellington, teaching and researching mainly in the areas of electronic commerce and research methods. I have a wide network of international collaborators. In 2016, I was awarded a major fellowship ($300,000) from the Australian government to pursue a program of research on digital services. In 2019, I returned to Victoria University as an Associate Professor in Information Systems. In 2026 I was awarded a three month Otto Mønsted fellowship by Copenhagen Business School to investigate the sovereignty of digital services.

ORCID: 0000-0002-4284-7467

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2019–present Associate Professor, Victoria University of Wellngton

2016–2019 Research Fellow (DECRA), Queensland University of Technology 2008–2016 Senior lecturer, Victoria University of Wellington

2010 Victoria University of Wellington, Information Systems



2016 Research Systems Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council

2016 Digital Service Quality Role: Sole Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council 2013 Information systems as a service Role: Partner Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council

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