American Kidney Fund Expands Kidney Health Coach Program With Educational Content On CKM Syndrome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New content about cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome is part of AKF's effort to increase understanding about broader risk factors for kidney disease

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) announced a significant expansion of its Kidney Health Coach® (KHC) community health education program, launching All in this together: The CKM Connection, a new interactive online course about the broader risk factors for kidney disease-specifically, cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a health condition highlighting the interconnectedness of the heart, kidneys and metabolic system. This curriculum expansion is supported by Bayer.

The new content, developed in consultation with AKF's subject matter expert planning committee and the American Heart Association, emphasizes the whole-body connection of kidney disease risk factors. Experts defined CKM syndrome in 2023 to address shared risk factors associated with:



Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Kidney disease Cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke)

By integrating CKM syndrome into the KHC curriculum, AKF aims to extend the reach of its kidney health education, helping people across the country better understand how to manage their risk. Most adults in the U.S. (nearly 90%) have at least one of the risk factors that contribute to CKM syndrome. These risk factors include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, high blood sugar, excess weight and reduced kidney function.

“When it comes to educating people about their risk of developing kidney disease, it is essential that those discussions also involve information on heart disease, obesity and diabetes, as these conditions frequently intersect with CKD,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO.“By addressing CKM syndrome directly, we are giving AKF's Kidney Health Coaches-more than 8,000 people across the country-the tools they need to raise awareness and help educate the communities they serve.”

The new KHC online course is available in English and Spanish and focuses on:



Stages of CKM syndrome

Cardiovascular, metabolic and renal outcomes of CKM syndrome Practical steps people should take with their doctors to prevent and manage their risks for CKM syndrome

Approximately 1 in 7 American adults has kidney disease and millions more are at risk for this life-altering condition, which is now the ninth leading cause of death worldwide. Kidney disease has no cure and is known as a silent killer because it often is not detected until the later stages, when symptoms become more noticeable and severe. Although damage to the kidneys cannot be reversed, there are steps people can take to slow down the progression if kidney disease is caught early, highlighting the importance of early detection.

KHC, a key component of AKF's prevention education efforts, empowers individuals to educate others in their communities about kidney disease. People interested in becoming a Kidney Health Coach complete a two-hour online training course and, upon completion, receive access to educational resources, such as fact sheets and community PowerPoint presentations, along with the ability to meet and communicate with other coaches and AKF staff.

More information on the Kidney Health Coach program can be found here.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit

CONTACT: Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077...