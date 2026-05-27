Phillips Edison & Company To Present At Nareit Reitweek 2026 Investor Conference
Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time
Speakers: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield
Webcast: PECO Nareit's REITweek 2026 Investor Conference Presentation
A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.
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About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2026, PECO managed 326 shopping centers, including 299 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.7 million square feet across 31 states and 27 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.
PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Investors:
Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations
(513) 692-3399, ...
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