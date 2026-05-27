Oxford To Release First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results On June 10, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Following the news release, the company will also hold a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Thomas C. Chubb lll, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and K. Scott Grassmyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, to discuss its financial results.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at .
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13760616.
About Oxford
Oxford, a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, Duck Head®and Jack Rogers®brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at .
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