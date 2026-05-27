Texas Pressure Injury Lawsuit Filed For Heel Wounds After Bilateral Elective Knee Replacements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --“Patients who are not progressing in rehabilitation due to inadequate pain control or other factors leading to delayed mobilization are at highest risk for pressure injuries,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pressure injury attorney.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national decubitus ulcer attorney, Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, states,“Every nurse, doctor, and therapist who provides care for patients undergoing elective orthopedic surgery understands that knee replacements are notoriously painful procedures, and that some patients progress very slowly following this procedure.”

What does the literature say about“Factors associated with pressure ulcer onset after knee replacement”, published in the Journal of Wound Care, Vol 30, No. 11, November 2021?:

“Conclusion: Age, body mass index (BMI), and preoperative Braden score were shown to be independent predictive factors of the onset of pressure ulcers (PUs) in patients with knee replacements. The combined use of all three variables increased the ability to identify the patients at most risk of developing a PU,” according to Cristiana Forni, RN.

Read Cristiana Forni's article.

Dr. Vigna comments,“This study suggests that patients at highest risk for prolonged recovery and delayed gains in rehabilitation, due to age, obesity, and pre-existing impairments in bed mobility, are also at greatest risk for pressure ulcers following elective knee replacement for degenerative arthritis of the knees. Pain, reduced mobility, and the use of Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) devices are often contributing factors to wounds of the heels and sacral region following bilateral knee replacements."

Dr. Vigna continues,“Every day, with every hospitalized patient who had impairments in bed mobility, I would begin my clinical evaluation at the bedside by checking the heels for breakdown and ensuring that nurses were properly bridging the heels of dependent patients to keep them elevated and off the surface of the bed to prevent pressure injuries. I would lower the head of the bed to less than thirty degrees and educate staff that keeping the head of the bed elevated will increase the risk of pressure injuries to the heels and sacral region. Every day for twenty years, I did the same thing. From that practice, nurses would learn about bedside care and pressure-reduction techniques necessary for patient care.”

CAUSE NO.: CV46086

Hopkins County, Texas

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney who has managed hundreds of patients with serious bedsores pre-flap and post-flap. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas, national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecutes hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide on a non-exclusive basis.

Click here to watch Dr. Greg Vigna's latest episode on YouTube over Pressure Sores.

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