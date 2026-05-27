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Momcozy Launches Plus Baby Wipes Built For Every“Messy Milestone”: 99% Purified Water, 8′′ × 8′′, Independently Tested By Intertek


2026-05-27 03:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed around the“Bring On The Mess” philosophy, the new wipes are larger than most leading brands by sheet dimensions, formulated with 99% purified water and coconut extract, and independently tested for safety by Intertek

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Momcozy, the globally recognized mother-and-baby brand known for its wearable breast pump line, today announced the global launch of Momcozy Plus Baby Wipes. Built around the brand's“Bring On The Mess” philosophy, the product is designed to give parents the confidence to embrace childhood's messiest - and most memorable - moments without hesitation.

Reframing the Mess: The“Messy Milestones” Philosophy

In a category where conversations often center on cleanup anxiety, Momcozy is taking a different approach. The brand's“Messy Milestones” narrative reframes spilled noodles, muddy hands, and diaper blowouts not as problems to be managed, but as the defining moments of early childhood - moments that deserve a wipe genuinely engineered for them.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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