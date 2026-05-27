MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CanPR Technology Ltd. Announces Private Placement

May 27, 2026 3:11 PM EDT | Source: CanPR Technology Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) (" CanPR " or the " Company ") a technology-driven immigration and newcomer support platform, is pleased to announce that it will be proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 17,150,000 units (the " Offered Units ") at a price of $0.035 per Offered Unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,250 (the " Offering ").

Each Offered Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a " Unit Warrant ") entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Unit Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit Warrant Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance thereof.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Offered Units in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Offered Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Offered Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes, including the evaluation of prospective transactions, settlement of current liabilities, and other corporate and administrative expenses.

The Unit Shares and Unit Warrants issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such Offered Units.

The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. For more information on CanPR, visit .

For more information contact:

CANPR Technology Ltd.

Akshat Soni

CEO and Director

647-692-3846

...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the expected participation of insiders in the Offering, the potential payment of finder's fees, and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, that the conditions to closing the Offering will be satisfied, that the proceeds of the Offering will be used as currently anticipated.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Offering may not close as anticipated or at all, that the Company may not receive the required regulatory approvals, and that unforeseen events may cause the Company to reallocate the proceeds of the Offering.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: CanPR Technology Inc.