Momcozy Launches Plus Baby Wipes Built For Every“Messy Milestone”: 99% Purified Water, 8′′ × 8′′, Independently Tested By Intertek

Designed around the“Bring On The Mess” philosophy, the new wipes are larger than most leading brands by sheet dimensions, formulated with 99% purified water and coconut extract, and independently tested for safety by Intertek

LOS ANGELES, [May 27] - Momcozy, the globally recognized mother-and-baby brand known for its wearable breast pump line, today announced the global launch of Momcozy Plus Baby Wipes. Built around the brand's“Bring On The Mess” philosophy, the product is designed to give parents the confidence to embrace childhood's messiest - and most memorable - moments without hesitation.

Reframing the Mess: The“Messy Milestones” Philosophy

In a category where conversations often center on cleanup anxiety, Momcozy is taking a different approach. The brand's“Messy Milestones” narrative reframes spilled noodles, muddy hands, and diaper blowouts not as problems to be managed, but as the defining moments of early childhood - moments that deserve a wipe genuinely engineered for them.

The“4 Plus” Design Philosophy: Engineering the One-Wipe Solution

Momcozy Plus Wipes address three core pain points in the existing market - size, moisture retention, and ingredient safety - through four design upgrades:



Size Plus: At 8′′ × 8′′, one Momcozy Plus wipe does the work of three. Larger than most leading brands by sheet dimensions, each pull covers more surface area, reduces waste, and delivers a lower cost per clean - so parents can do more with less.

Moisture Plus: A dual-lock closure - with a flip-top lid and adhesive seal to help keep wipes moist from the first wipe to the last.

Thickness Plus: A pearl-textured nonwoven substrate provides enhanced cleaning performance and designed to stay strong during messes. Softness Plus: The formula is built on 99% purified water and coconut extract, free from alcohol, MIT/CIT preservatives, and added fragrance. The pH is balanced to a mild pH of approximately 5.5, close to the slightly acidic range of healthy infant skin.

Safety Assessed by Independent Intertek Testing

To provide independent safety documentation, Momcozy submitted Momcozy Plus Baby Wipes to two assessments conducted by Intertek, the global testing organization.



Dermatological Assessment: A patch test recorded zero adverse skin reactions - no erythema, no dryness, no edema - across all observation points. Microbiological Assessment: The product met PCPC (Personal Care Products Council) 2024 microbiology guidelines for baby and personal care products. Escherichia coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Candida albicans were all confirmed absent.

Availability and Pricing

Momcozy Plus Baby Wipes (60 wipes per pack) are available now at momcozy and on Amazon. Suggested retail pricing:



4-pack: $14.99

8-pack: $24.99 12-pack: $34.99

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy visit

Media Contact

Elina Ling

Momcozy

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99% Water Baby Wipes – Higher Level of Purity

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