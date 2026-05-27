Drew Altman, Founding President And CEO Of KFF, Announces Retirement Plans Board Appoints Larry Levitt And Mollyann Brodie As Next Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Altman has led the organization for nearly 40 years; Levitt and Dr. Brodie to assume leadership roles next year, after a combined six decades at KFF in senior positions guiding policy research and polling

San Francisco, CA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 40 years shaping the national health policy landscape and leading it through pivotal debates, KFF announced today that Dr. Drew Altman will retire from his role as Founding President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31. KFF's Board of Trustees has appointed Larry Levitt and Dr. Mollyann Brodie as the new leadership team. Beginning in 2027, Levitt and Dr. Brodie will assume the leadership positions of CEO and President, respectively.

Since Dr. Altman founded the modern-day KFF, coming to California in 1990 to establish it from what once was the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, the organization has become the nation's leading source of health policy analysis, polling, and news. Under his leadership, KFF has evolved into a one-of-a-kind information organization, bringing together policy research, polling and survey research, and journalism, most recently through the creation of KFF Health News, the nation's largest health policy newsroom. There is no organization in the country that has played a more pivotal role in informing policymakers, the media, and the public with data-centered analysis about U.S. health policy.

“Building KFF over the last three plus decades has been a mission for me,” said Dr. Drew Altman, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of KFF.“My whole purpose has been to build an institution that could be a force for people and for truth in health care, and we've achieved that and more. Together, we have built an organization that combines policy research, polling, and news all in one, a new kind of information organization. I'm immensely proud of that legacy and KFF's role at the highest levels of health policy. Larry and Molly each play a central role as KFF's executive team now and have for years, and I have complete confidence in their leadership, in KFF's remarkable staff who do our work, in our Board, and in KFF's future.”

“With two small grandkids in Sacramento and Atlanta and another on the way, after what will be almost 37 years of very hands-on leadership since I founded KFF, and with KFF at the apex of its effectiveness, and the opportunity for a perfect transition, the clock in my head is telling me it's time,” Dr. Altman added.

“KFF is the most trusted and respected voice in health policy, in large part because of Drew Altman and his vision and leadership. During my time in the U.S. Senate, the organization's data and research were invaluable in shaping key health care decisions, underscoring the impact of KFF's work, and the organization continues to play a unique and monumental role today,” said former U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe, Chair of KFF's Board of Trustees.“Recognizing this is a pivotal moment for KFF, the Board engaged in a lengthy succession planning process, which was deliberative and thoughtful. Based on our governance considerations, the Board identified two exceptional leaders, Dr. Mollyann Brodie and Larry Levitt, who not only know this organization, but who have helped it grow and evolve into what it is today. We therefore selected Larry and Molly to serve as CEO and President, respectively. As we look to the future of KFF, Molly and Larry's deep experience, understanding of KFF, and their unwavering commitment to its mission make them the best team to guide us into an exciting next chapter.”

Under Dr. Altman's leadership, KFF has been a cornerstone of the nation's health policy and health journalism landscapes-anchoring pivotal debates with rigorous, nonpartisan data analysis and reporting. Its work has informed understanding of landmark policies, including key provisions of the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, and Medicare, and provided essential context during moments of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, when its COVID Vaccine Monitor and reporting became vital resources used around the country. Since the 1990s, KFF's data and analyses have helped illuminate the real-world implications for people of proposals like Medicaid block grants, ensuring that policymakers and the public alike are equipped with credible, evidence-based insights.

Following the recommendation of a search committee led by Board Vice-Chair Jim Canales, KFF's Board unanimously appointed Levitt and Dr. Brodie as incoming CEO and President, respectively. Both have served as Dr. Altman's executive team for over a decade. Levitt, who will take over as CEO, currently serves as Executive Vice President for Health Policy, overseeing KFF's policy analysis of programs including Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, women's health, racial equity, global health, and more. Dr. Brodie currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing KFF's operations and leading its nationally recognized Public Opinion and Survey Research Program, and recently received the American Association of Public Opinion Research's Award for Exceptionally Distinguished Achievement for her professional accomplishments in the field. She will assume the role of President. Levitt and Dr. Brodie will both serve on the Board.

“We are grateful for Drew's vision in establishing KFF as a leading source for independent and nonpartisan health policy information and look forward to continuing that mission,” said Dr. Molly Brodie, incoming President of KFF, and Larry Levitt, incoming Chief Executive Officer of KFF, in a joint statement.“We appreciate the vote of confidence in us by KFF's Trustees and are excited to work together to lead an organization of immensely talented and professional staff.”

“With ongoing debates over affordability and other important health policy issues, KFF will continue to bring to the table timely and credible facts through our trusted research and journalism,” said Levitt.“We will build on the credibility KFF has established as an independent and nonpartisan source of health policy information in an increasingly polarized environment.”

“KFF will continue our laser focus on how health policies and the health care system affect real people,” said Dr. Brodie.“We are committed to leading KFF as a trusted source of information in an era of declining trust in public and private health care institutions.”

Dr. Altman will continue to work closely with Dr. Brodie and Levitt to ensure a smooth transition. He will continue in his role as President and CEO through the end of 2026, with Levitt and Dr. Brodie assuming their new leadership roles in January 2027.

CONTACT: Ann DeFabio KFF 202.347.5270...