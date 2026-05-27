Ukraine Launches Battle Proven Defense Startup Competition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram.

Battle Proven will take place as part of Defense Tech Valley, the largest defense technology event in Ukraine, scheduled for September 16–17 in Lviv. Organizers expect more than 7,000 participants from 50 countries, including leading international investors and representatives of the defense industry.

“Startups from Ukraine and abroad at various stages of development are invited to participate. The main selection criterion is technological readiness. The focus is on products already being used on the battlefield or expected to be deployed within the next year,” the statement said.

Applications are open until June 15.

Ukraine developing newecosystem – expert

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2026 the military has already received 485,000 drones and other equipment worth UAH 31.4 billion through the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace developed by the Defense Procurement Agency.

Photo: Illustrative / ArmyInform