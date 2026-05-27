Hajj Pilgrims Stone The Devil In Final Ritual

MENAFN - Jordan Times) MINA, Saudi Arabia - Muslim faithful took part in the climactic ritual of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday, symbolically stoning the devil near Mecca.

From dawn, crowds of pilgrims gathered in the valley of Mina, southeast of the holy city of Mecca, to throw pebbles at concrete pillars symbolizing the devil.

It reenacts the Prophet Abraham's stoning of the devil at three places where Satan is said to have tried to dissuade him from obeying God's command to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

More than 1.7 million people are taking part in the Hajj this year. The pilgrimage is a requirement for all Muslims to perform at least once in their life if they have the means.

The Hajj, which involves a series of mostly outdoor rituals over several days, is taking place during intense heat this year.

On Tuesday, pilgrims prayed atop Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his last sermon, enduring temperatures of 45°C.

They then spent the night under the stars at Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, where they collected pebbles for the stoning.

After this final ceremony, the pilgrims return to Makkah for a last circumambulation of the Kaaba, the cuboid building at the heart of the Grand Mosque toward which Muslims turn when they pray.

This last day of the Hajj coincides with Eid Al Adha, the festival celebrating the memory of Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son before the angel Gabriel intervened and offered him a goat in Ishmael's place.

The festival is usually marked with the slaughter of a sheep, with some of the meat given to the needy.