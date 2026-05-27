Patrick Lange, HVAC Business Broker, Successfully Sells Alabama HVAC Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Patrick Lange, the industry's premier HVAC business broker, is proud to announce the successful sale of a well-established heating and air conditioning company in Alabama.“Alabama remains one of the strongest markets in the country for HVAC business sales,” said Patrick Lange.“Well-run companies with strong reputations, loyal employees, and consistent financial performance are attracting serious buyers willing to pay high multiples.

”The good people in Alabama make doing business there a pleasure,” Lange said.“There's a strong sense of integrity, work ethic, and community that makes these businesses incredibly attractive to buyers.”

The sale represents an important milestone for the seller, who can now transition confidently into the next chapter of life with financial security.

Business Modification Group continues to support HVAC and plumbing business owners nationwide with confidential, strategic advisory services focused on successful transitions and long-term value.