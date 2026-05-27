403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BMW Latin America Communications Head Joao Veloso To Exit
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MEXICO CITY - BMW Group Latin America corporate communications director Joao Veloso is leaving the company at the end of the month after a decade with the automaker.
Veloso will depart on May 29 to pursue opportunities outside the company, according to the company.
Juan Bernardo Vázquez Mellado, who currently oversees BMW's LatAm corporate communications, will assume responsibility for the region's communications function on an interim basis until a successor is named.
Veloso joined BMW Group in 2016 as head of corporate communications for BMW Group Brazil, overseeing external, internal and media relations activities for the company's Brazilian sales operation as well as its production plants in Araquari and Manaus. During his tenure, he led communications around the opening of the BMW Motorrad plant in Manaus.
He was promoted in 2022 to director of corporate communications for Latin America, where he oversaw communications strategy across 27 markets in the region. In that role, he worked with regional and global leadership teams and supported communications for the company's BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands.
In a statement, Kapsaskis thanked Veloso for his contributions to the company, saying he had helped strengthen BMW Group's reputation across Latin America and supported the company's growth in the region.
Veloso will depart on May 29 to pursue opportunities outside the company, according to the company.
Juan Bernardo Vázquez Mellado, who currently oversees BMW's LatAm corporate communications, will assume responsibility for the region's communications function on an interim basis until a successor is named.
Veloso joined BMW Group in 2016 as head of corporate communications for BMW Group Brazil, overseeing external, internal and media relations activities for the company's Brazilian sales operation as well as its production plants in Araquari and Manaus. During his tenure, he led communications around the opening of the BMW Motorrad plant in Manaus.
He was promoted in 2022 to director of corporate communications for Latin America, where he oversaw communications strategy across 27 markets in the region. In that role, he worked with regional and global leadership teams and supported communications for the company's BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands.
In a statement, Kapsaskis thanked Veloso for his contributions to the company, saying he had helped strengthen BMW Group's reputation across Latin America and supported the company's growth in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment