UCC Will Usher In New Era Of Social Justice: Sarbananda Sonowal

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday hailed the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the Assam Legislative Assembly, terming it a“historic milestone” that would usher in a new era of social justice, equality and good governance in the state.

Reacting to the development, Sonowal said the legislation marked the beginning of a transformative chapter in Assam's history and reflected the NDA government's commitment to reform and inclusive governance.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's history. The passage of the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, in the Assam Legislative Assembly is a transformative step towards social justice, equality and good governance,” the Union Minister said.

He asserted that the Bill would help establish a well-organised and equitable civil framework in the state while safeguarding the constitutional, social and cultural rights of Assam's indigenous and tribal communities.

According to Sonowal, the legislation also carries special significance in strengthening women's empowerment, ensuring equal rights and promoting social harmony across communities.

“The Bill will pave the way for a well-organised and equitable civil framework while safeguarding the constitutional, social and cultural rights of Assam's indigenous and tribal communities. At the same time, this decision assumes special significance in strengthening women's empowerment, equal rights and social harmony,” he said.

Highlighting the broader reform agenda of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonowal said the country has witnessed rapid transformation driven by progressive policy decisions and governance reforms.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has accelerated a transformative journey of reforms across the country. This historic decision is a strong reflection of that journey,” he added.

The Union Minister also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for spearheading the initiative and ensuring passage of the Bill in the Assembly.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for implementing this landmark initiative. Under his leadership, Assam is moving forward with confidence towards a secure, equitable and prosperous future,” Sonowal said.