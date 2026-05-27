IPL 2026 Eliminator: Kavya Maran's Reaction To SRH's Batting Collapse Against RR Goes Viral (WATCH)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kavya Maran was visibly disappointed over her team's batting collapse in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27.

Chasing a mammoth 244-run target set by RR after their bowling attack was dismantled, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fiery 97-run knock, SRH apparently succumbed to scoreboard pressure early on in their run chase, as they lost key batters, including Abhishek Sharma (0), Travis Head (17), Heinrich Klaasen (18), and Ishan Kishan (33), and they collapsed to 81/5 in 6.5 overs.

At that stage, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed 163 runs from 79 balls, with a required run rate of 12.38 per over to chase down the mammoth target of 244, which is the highest target for an IPL Eliminator match.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel joins Parag, Samson in elite RR 500-run club

Kavya Maran's Reaction to SRH's Batting Collapse Goes Viral

SRH CEO Kavya Maran has always been in attendance for her team's crucial encounters, and her passionate presence in the stands has made her a familiar and highly anticipated face for fans. Maran is often known for her unfiltered reactions, irrespective of whether the team is performing at its peak or facing a difficult collapse.

Her presence at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur was no exception. As the Sunrisers' chase faced a steep uphill battle following the top-order collapse, the cameras repeatedly captured Maran's visible distress. Kavya Maran was already deflated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blistering 97-run knock.

Now, watching her team's batting collapse in a mammoth run chase was even more demoralizing as she witnessed the top and middle order topple under the mounting pressure of the required run rate. A clip, which was posted by IPL on its X handle (formerly Twitter), A clip, which was posted by the IPL on its official X handle, went viral on social media, where Kavya was seen visibly dejected after the fall of Ishan Kishan's wicket.

2️⃣ early wickets, 1️⃣ signature celebration Updates ▶️ #TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #TheFinalLeap | #SRHvRR twitter/PdzGUqHPz5

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2026

A picture went viral on social media, especially X, where Kavya Maran is shown sitting in the stands with her arms crossed, wearing a somber and focused expression, capturing palpable tension and frustration experienced during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's difficult run chase in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

Kavya Maran doesn't look happy at all after SRH's collapse in the Eliminator. #SRHvsRR twitter/kCw1cyKioJ

- Faruk (@uf2151593) May 27, 2026

Kavya Maran has been one of the most passionate owners of an IPL franchise, who consistently demonstrates deep emotional investment in her team's journey. Her reactions while watching the SRH's batting collapse were nothing short of a window into the raw intensity of playoff cricket.

An End for Road for SRH

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey in the IPL 2026 has come to an end as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 47 runs in the Eliminator. With a 244-run target, SRH were bundled out for 196 in 19.2 overs, falling 48 runs short of the massive target.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (38) and Salil Arora (35) shared a 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the Sunrisers Hyderabad were left reeling at 81/5 following Heinrich Klaasen's wicket. However, their efforts were not enough as they lost the remaining four wickets for 59 runs in 8.5 overs, bringing a definitive end to the Sunrisers' 2026 campaign.

For RR, Jofra Archer led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/58 at an economy rate of 14.50 in four overs. Nandra Burger (2/26), Sushant Mishra (2/21), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) picked up two wickets each, completing a dominant team performance that stifled the Sunrisers' chase and propelled the Royals into the next stage of the tournament.

The Rajasthan Royals will face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in order to seal their berth for the title clash against the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also Read: IPL: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Russell's record