'Hope It's Sorted Out Soon': Manoj Bajpayee On Ranveer Singh-FWICE Row Over 'Don 3'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 and the subsequent non-cooperation directive issued against him by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Governor, Bajpayee said members of the film fraternity are largely learning about the issue through social media and do not have complete clarity on the developments.

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"I must tell you one thing that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon," he said.

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 matter, claiming that the actor failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders.

The decision came over a month after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint regarding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

Shortly after the directive, Ranveer Singh responded through an official statement issued by his spokesperson, stating that the actor had chosen to maintain silence amid the ongoing discussions.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

Meanwhile, the makers of Manoj Bajpayee's starrer Governor unveiled the trailer of the film during an event in Mumbai, India.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in the lead roles.

The movie is set to be released on June 12.

'He has chosen to maintain silence': Ranveer Singh's spokesperson on 'Don 3' controversy Ranveer Singh banned by film federation over Don 3 controversy

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